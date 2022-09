Por la crisis energética, el Reino Unido congelará las tarifas de luz y gas

It's a scam.



Our #EnergyBills will be double what we paid last winter. And Liz Truss just picked our pockets to boost energy companies profits by another £130 billion.



We pay the price for their profits. We say #DontPay - pledge to strike 👉 https://t.co/RYOlAVoLqd pic.twitter.com/GfwqROqRKA